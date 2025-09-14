September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (73-69, 34-34) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (81-61, 39-29)

Sunday, September 14 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Will Sanders (7-2, 6.40) vs. RHP Po-Yu Chen (1-0, 0.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today against the Indianapolis Indians...right-hander Will

Sanders is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Po-Yu Chen for Indianapolis.

BLANKED: Tuesday night, the I-Cubs picked up their 11th shutout of the season and second in their last seven games...the 11 shutouts this season are second-most in the International League West Division, trailing Nashville's 15...last season, Iowa had just six shutouts.

JONNY LONG BALL: Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...last night, Long went 1-for-4 to give him 154 on the season, which is the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006...Long's 90 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011.

WALKIN' IT OFF: Last Friday night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs snapped their winning streak at 10 games Wednesday...the 10-game run is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season trailing Louisville's active 11-game streak and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11...it marks the longest win streak by Iowa since data was made available in 2005 and is two shy of the franchise record set from Aug. 10-21, 1990 (12 games).

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs tallied 16 hits Thursday night which is tied for their third-most this season and most since they also had 16 on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...the season high for Iowa was set on April 16 vs. St. Paul (24).

BACK IN INDY: Iowa and Indianapolis are playing the finale of their season series today...the two teams have played 15 times this season with Iowa winning seven of the match ups.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday night and first since his grand slam on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...in his last 15 games, Cantrelle is batting .296 (16-for-54) with four extra base hits and 11 RBI...Hayden also stole his 30th base Thursday night between Double-A Knoxville and Iowa which ranks tied for fourth among Cubs' farmhands.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Wednesday, the I-Cubs dropped their record in day games to 29-20, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-14)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

EXTRA EXTRA: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit this 30th double of the season Thursday night and is one of three minor leaguers this season to have at least 30 doubles and 25 home runs...he is the first I-Cub to reach 30 doubles since Yonathon Perlaza hit 40 in 2023.

WELCOME, BILLY: Prior to last night's game, the Iowa Cubs added outfielder Billy Hamilton from the ACL Cubs...Hamilton signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on Aug. 31...Billy has played in 951 Major League games and has 326 career stolen bases, including a career high of 59 in 2017 with Cincinnati.

LEFTY OUT OF THE 'PEN: Left-hander Riley Martin tossed another scoreless frame last night and struck out two...dating back to Aug. 3, Martin has tossed 18.1 innings and allowed just five runs (2.45 ERA) and has 23 strikeouts.







International League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.