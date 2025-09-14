IronPigs Cap Road Schedule with IronRail Sealing Win

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (39-29, 85-57) took back the prestigious IronRail trophy with a 6-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-24, 83-58) on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field, taking the season series 11-10 over SWB.

The win also gives the 'Pigs 85 on the season, tying the 2016 team for most in a single-season in franchise history.

The 'Pigs were off and running early as Rodolfo Castro brought home two with a base hit in the first inning before a Josh Breaux RBI double and Christian Arroyo RBI single in the third made it 4-0.

Gabe Mosser (4-5) barely needed the run support for the 'Pigs, working 5.2 scoreless frames. He struck out six, allowing just three hits and four walks.

Once Mosser departed, the 'Pigs tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth as Arroyo collected his second RBI single of the day and Paul McIntosh drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Jorbit Vivas helped the RailRiders avoid the shutout with a two-out RBI double in the last of the ninth.

Kenta Maeda (2-3) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing four runs in six innings on eight hits and a walk, striking out one.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, September 16th to take on the Syracuse Mets for the final six games of the season. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:45 p.m.

