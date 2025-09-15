Dunn's Grand Slam Hoists Sounds over Stripers in Final Home Game of the Year

NASHVILLE - Oliver Dunn clobbered the go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second, lifting the Nashville Sounds to a 7-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers during the final home game of the season on Sunday at First Horizon Park. Raynel Delgado added a two-run homer, while Anthony Seigler recorded a three-hit night for Nashville.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the second against Stripers starter Jhancarlos Lara. Jeferson Quero walked, Seigler singled, and Delgado worked a walk to load the bases. Dunn rocketed the grand slam over the right field wall, putting Nashville up 4-0.

After Gwinnett scratched across a run in the top of the third off Nashville starter Bruce Zimmermann, the Sounds responded in the bottom of the fourth. Seigler recorded a double and Delgado homered to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Zimmermann ended the night after working 5.0 IP with four strikeouts and four hits allowed en route to his 10th win of the season.

The Sounds increased the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Stripers reliever Rolddy Munoz. Tyler Black led off with a base hit and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. A RBI single for Seigler scored Black to make it 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, Gwinnett scored a run off Nashville reliver Julian Merryweather, but Blake Holub and Easton McGee combined to work the final two innings without a hit to finalize the 7-2 win, taking five of the final six home games in 2025 and 16 of the 24 total games against Gwinnett this season.

The Sounds take Monday off before playing the final six games of the season on the road against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinatti Reds). The series begins at Louisville Slugger Field Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HE'S DUNN IT: Oliver Dunn connected on his first career grand slam after entering the game with 32 previous at-bats with the bases loaded in professional baseball. Before his second inning slam, Dunn was 16-for-32 (.500) with eight doubles, 24 RBI, and 16 strikeouts. It was the fourth Nashville grand slam of the season and the first since Daz Cameron had on July 12 on the road in Durham. The four grand slams for Nashville rank T-11th in the International League along with sixth other clubs. Columbus and Worcester lead the league with nine each while Reno (Triple-A, Arizona) leads all minor league teams with 10 grand slams this season. Dunn now has eight total home runs on the season and Sundays was his first since August 14 on the road in Durham. His eight homers are the second-most in a single-season over his professional career behind the 21 that he hit during the 2023 season with Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization.

THAT BALL HAS DEL GOT TO GO: Raynel Delgado launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for his lone hit of the night in a 1-for-2 night at the plate that included a pair of runs and a strikeout. It continues a hot second half of the season for Delgado who is hitting .318 (63-for-198) with all five of his home runs this season, 10 doubles, two triples, 24 RBI, 19 walks, and 18 stolen bases in 59 games played. Delgado was voted as Team MVP by his teammates and honored prior to Saturday's game. On the season, he leads Nashville in AVG (.281), RBI (53), OBP (.364), OPS (.742), and hits (114). He is tied for first in doubles (18), ranks second in SLG (.378), stolen bases (40), and runs scored (58).

TWO OF EVERYTHING, PLEASE: Tyler Black, the Brewers' no. 24-rated prospect ended Sunday 2-for-4 and had two stolen bases. It was his first game with 2+ hits and stolen bases since he did it for Double-A Biloxi on July 20, 2023. Black has strung together multi-hit games in three of his last nine games and has stolen multiple bases in three of his last nine as well this month. Black is hitting .270 (10-for-37) this month with four doubles and four RBI.

SEI'NG DOUBLE: Anthony Seigler produced multi-hit games in three of the four he played with Nashville against Gwinnett after being optioned to Nashville from Milwaukee on Wednesday. His 3-for-4 game at the plate on Sunday made him 7-for-13 (.538) with four doubles, a RBI, and four runs scored in the series. It was his first three hit game since he did so on June 5 against Gwinnett. Seigler has six games with at least 3+ hits this season with Nashville and four have now come against Gwinnett pitching.

DUO LINGO: With his steal of second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, Raynel Delgado reached 40 steals on the season. It's already a single-season career-high for Delgado, who had never stolen more than 22 bases in a season prior to 2025. He ranks second on the team behind Jared Oliva (53) and ranks T-4th in the International League this year. Oliva and Delgado became just the second pair of Nashville teammates to reach 40+ steals in the same season since 1981 when Otis Nixon (72) and Ted Wilborn (43) reached the mark. It's the first time in Nashville's Triple-A era that it has been done.







