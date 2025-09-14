Iowa Shut out in Series Finale
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (73-70) were shutout by the Indianapolis Indians (82-61) by a 4-0 score today at Victory Field.
It marked the ninth time Iowa has been shutout this season and second this series, with the other coming on Friday night.
In the third inning, Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer off Will Sanders to make it 2-0, Indians. Indianapolis added another run in the fourth on a groundout and another in the sixth on single from Anthony Prato to give them a 4-0 advantage.
Iowa will play vs. Toledo on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
