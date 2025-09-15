'Let's Go Buffalo' ALS T-Shirt Available at Tuesday's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night

The Bisons will open their final homestand of the 2025 season with 'Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night' on Tuesday, September 16 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.). As part of the event, the Bisons will hold a special 'Let's Go Buffalo ALS T-Shirt Sale,' with 100% of the net proceeds to benefit People Inc's Deaf Access Services. The t-shirt will be available first for fans in attendance at Tuesday's nights game.

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night will also feature closed captioning on all Bisons scoreboard videos and well as special messages from People Inc's great services to the WNY community. People Inc. will also be providing an interpreter for the game while the Bisons very own Buster T Bison will sign the National Anthem before the game.

Tuesday's Bisons game is also their final TWOsday of the season, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are nearly 20% off when purchased in advance of game day.







