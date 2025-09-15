'Let's Go Buffalo' ALS T-Shirt Available at Tuesday's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons will open their final homestand of the 2025 season with 'Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night' on Tuesday, September 16 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.). As part of the event, the Bisons will hold a special 'Let's Go Buffalo ALS T-Shirt Sale,' with 100% of the net proceeds to benefit People Inc's Deaf Access Services. The t-shirt will be available first for fans in attendance at Tuesday's nights game.
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night will also feature closed captioning on all Bisons scoreboard videos and well as special messages from People Inc's great services to the WNY community. People Inc. will also be providing an interpreter for the game while the Bisons very own Buster T Bison will sign the National Anthem before the game.
Tuesday's Bisons game is also their final TWOsday of the season, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.
Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all single-game tickets are nearly 20% off when purchased in advance of game day.
International League Stories from September 14, 2025
- 'Let's Go Buffalo' ALS T-Shirt Available at Tuesday's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Dunn's Grand Slam Hoists Sounds over Stripers in Final Home Game of the Year - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Routed in Road Finale, 7-2 at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Shut out by Knights in 8-0 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Close out Home Schedule with Offensive Onslaught in 11-7 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fall to Mud Hens, Split Final Road Series - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Fall to Tides 7-5 in Home Finale - Durham Bulls
- Clevinger, Bullpen Fire a Sunday Shutout - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Falls in Extra Innings to Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Win Final Road Game of Season at Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Secures Win in Series Finale to Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Close out Home Campaign with 5-4 Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Shut out in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Fall in IronRail Series Rivalry - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indianapolis Indians Set Victory Field Record with 50 Home Wins in 2025 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Come up One Run Short in Rochester 5-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Cap Road Schedule with IronRail Sealing Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Westburg Launches Game-Winning Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Garcia Homers as WooSox Drop Finale in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Tarnok Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- 'Let's Go Buffalo' ALS T-Shirt Available at Tuesday's Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night
- Bisons Come up One Run Short in Rochester 5-4
- Late Offense Leads to Bisons 4-3 Victory over Rochester
- Bisons Slip Past Rochester 5-4 on Friday Night
- Bisons Fall 8-7 to Rochester on Thursday Night