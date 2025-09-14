Indianapolis Indians Set Victory Field Record with 50 Home Wins in 2025
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians made Victory Field history on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Iowa Cubs 4-0 to clinch their ballpark-high 50th win of the 2025 season. The Indians finished their home campaign with a Triple-A leading 50-25 record at the Vic and overall attendance of 570,677.
The Indians' 50 home wins in 2025 surpass their previous high of 49 wins at Victory Field in 1997, the first full season played at the corner of West and Maryland.
Jack Suwinski lifted Indianapolis (40-29, 82-61) out to an early lead with his 14th Triple-A home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the third against Will Sanders (L, 7-3). The Indians piled on with one run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
The I-Cubs (34-35, 73-70) offense was stifled by Po-Yu Chen, Ryder Ryan (W, 7-1), Brandan Bidois and Jack Little, held to just five hits throughout the Indians 10th shutout of the season.
The Indians end their 2025 season with a six-game road trip at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series-opener on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.
