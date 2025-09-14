Saints Close out Home Schedule with Offensive Onslaught in 11-7 Victory

ST. PAUL, MN - Apparently, it was all building up to this. The St. Paul Saints offense showed the kind of production they were hoping to get on a consist basis all season in their final home game of the season. Up and down the lineup the Saints did damage as they slugged three home runs and took down the Columbus Clippers 11-7 in the final home game of 2025 on Sunday afternoon in front of 8,823.

An early 4-0 deficit wasn't too much for the Saints offense to overcome on Sunday afternoon. Two walks came back to hurt Kendry Rojas in the first. With one out he walked Christian Cairo who then proceeded to steal second and third. Kahlil Watson followed with a walk putting runners at the corners. Johnathan Rodriguez knocked in a run with a single to right putting the Clippers up 1-0. With runners at the corners and one out an RBI fielder's choice by Cooper Ingle made it 2-0.

The Clippers doubled their lead in the second as Yordys Valdes started it with a one out single to center. Milan Tolentino then walked putting runners at first and second. Petey Halpin flew out to center, but Emmanuel Rodriguez' throw to second went over the head of Payton Eeles and the ball rolled in front of the Saints dugout as Valdes scored from second and Tolentino took third putting the Clippers up 3-0. With two outs Cairo made it 4-0 with an RBI single to left-center. Rojas went 4.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three.

That's when the comeback began. A couple of long balls got the Saints back in the game. Will Holland deposited one over the left-center field wall, his eighth of the season, getting the Saints to within 4-1. With one out Gabby Gonzalez continued his impressive season with a laser over the left field wall, his sixth at Triple-A and 15th between three levels, making it 4-2.

A six-run fourth inning gave the Saints the lead for good. They loaded the bases as three of the first four hitters in the inning walked. Holland roped a two-run double to left knotting the game at four apiece. He finished the day 2-4 with a double, home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. A balk then scored the go ahead run putting the Saints up 5-4. With two outs the Clippers went to the bullpen and the hot day continued for Gonzalez as he dumped an RBI single into right increasing the lead to 6-4. He finished the day 3-5, a triple shy of the cycle, with two RBI and two runs scored. Walker Jenkins then delivered his first home run at CHS Field, a two-run blast to right, his second at Triple-A, making it 8-4.

The high scoring affair continued in the sixth as the Clippers tacked on three more courtesy of a long ball. With one out singles by Petey Halpin and Cario were followed by a three-run homer to right-center by Watson, his seventh of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 8-7.

Looking for some breathing room the Saints got it in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded the bases with the first three batters of the inning on a hit by pitch to Rodriguez, a single to left from Bride, and a walk to Payton Eeles. Cardenas came through with a two-run single to right-center giving the Saints a 10-7 lead. Cardenas went 2-3 with two RBI and a run scored. A DaShawn Keirsey Jr. RBI groundout made it 11-7. Marco Raya pitched the final 2.0 innings and retired six of the seven hitters he faced, the lone batter reaching on a walk.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park to take on the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (4-5, 3.80) to the mound and the Redbirds are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







