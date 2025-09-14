Bulls Fall to Tides 7-5 in Home Finale

DURHAM, N.C. - Jordan Westburg connected for a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to propel the Norfolk Tides over the Durham Bulls 7-5 in the home finale at the DBAP.

The Bulls carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth, but put on two baserunners ahead of Westburg, who had already homered once in the game. Joe Rock (L, 3-6) served up the game-winner to right-center.

After Ty Cummings allowed two homers to open the game, the Bulls (36-32) rallied to tie Norfolk (31-37) on a Tristan Peters home run in the second inning. Tres Barrera unlocked the tie in the fourth with a run-scoring single to right, followed by an RBI-double from Kameron Misner.

After Norfolk had pulled to within 4-3, Dom Keegan homered in the seventh to put the Bulls up 5-3.

Cummings worked five innings of two-run ball in his first-ever Triple-A start.

Durham closed the home slate 43-32 at the DBAP.

The Bulls close out the regular season with a six-game, five-day series in Charlotte beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET.







