Bulls Fall to Tides 7-5 in Home Finale
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Jordan Westburg connected for a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to propel the Norfolk Tides over the Durham Bulls 7-5 in the home finale at the DBAP.
The Bulls carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth, but put on two baserunners ahead of Westburg, who had already homered once in the game. Joe Rock (L, 3-6) served up the game-winner to right-center.
After Ty Cummings allowed two homers to open the game, the Bulls (36-32) rallied to tie Norfolk (31-37) on a Tristan Peters home run in the second inning. Tres Barrera unlocked the tie in the fourth with a run-scoring single to right, followed by an RBI-double from Kameron Misner.
After Norfolk had pulled to within 4-3, Dom Keegan homered in the seventh to put the Bulls up 5-3.
Cummings worked five innings of two-run ball in his first-ever Triple-A start.
Durham closed the home slate 43-32 at the DBAP.
The Bulls close out the regular season with a six-game, five-day series in Charlotte beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 PM ET.
