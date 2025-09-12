Tides Top Bulls 7-4

DURHAM, N.C. - A four-run second inning lifted the Norfolk Tides past the Durham Bulls 7-4 at the DBAP on Thursday night.

The Tides (29-35) pushed across four against Bulls starter Forrest Whitley (L, 5-4) in the second thanks to four hits and a walk. Whitley threw 67 pitches in two innings before the game was turned over to the Durham (34-30) bullpen.

The Bulls moved onto the scoreboard in the third when Tre Morgan lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Tres Barrera. Barrera later connected for a two-run homer in the sixth to pull Durham to within 6-4.

Norfolk scratched across an unearned run in the ninth as the Tides snapped Durham's three-game winning streak.

Caleb Boushley pitched three innings in his Tampa Bay organizational debut, permitting two runs. Ryan Shreve threw the final three innings for the Bulls.

Barrera finished 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Tanner Murray was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, while Kameron Misner was 2-4 with a double and a walk.

The Bulls fell nine games behind first place Scranton with 10 to play.

How It Happened: One day after the Bulls pitching staff threw over 190 pitches, Whitley was knocked out after throwing just two innings on 67 pitches.

What's Next: Logan Workman (8-7, 4.10) is slated to start for the Bulls on Friday night against Trey Gibson (1-3, 9.64) at 6:35 PM ET.







