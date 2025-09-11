SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 11, 2025

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-27, 83-55) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (43-22, 81-56)

September 11, 2025 | Game 138 | Home Game 70 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Alan Rangel (5-3, 4.60) vs. RH Brendan Beck (7-3, 4.91)

Rangel: Allowed 2 R on 6 H over 6.2 IP in 9/05 ND vs. TOL with 6 K & 2 BB (8-7 LHV WO in 10)

Beck: Surrendered 7 R on 7 H with 5 K & 4 BB over 4.2 IP in 9/05 Loss @ WOR (7-4 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (September 10, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field on Wednesday afternoon. J.C. Escarra broke up the IronPigs' shutout bid in the ninth, but the RailRiders dropped their second straight.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 edge in the top of the second on an Oscar Mercado home run to left.

Lehigh Valley extended the lead in the sixth with three runs on four hits against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans. Aiden Miller doubled and scored on a two-base hit by Gabriel Rincones, Jr. Payton Henry's RBI single brought Rincones home and Paul McIntosh added a run-scoring single to build the lead to 4-0.

Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to three hits over the first three innings and struck out six over five complete. Jacob Waguespack and Lucas Sims combined with Painter to retire 17 straight from the third through the end of the eighth.

With one down in the ninth, Escarra lined a solo home run to put the RailRiders on the board, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not add any additional run support.

Painter (5-5) garnered the win, and Winans (11-1) was tagged with his first loss in 20 appearances this season.

IRONRAIL RENEWED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trails Lehigh Valley by one win with four left to play in the 2025 iteration of the IronRail Series.

THE CHASE- With 10 games to go in the 2025 regular season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Back-to-back wins in this series by Lehigh Valley vaulted them into third, 5.5 games out. Toledo and Indianapolis are now 6.0 games back. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23.

BECK'S BOUNCE BACK- Brendan Beck takes the ball in game three of the series against Lehigh Valley. The right-hander has faced the IronPigs three times in 2025, having pitched on July 4 at PNC Field as well as August 5 and August 10 in Allentown. The 26-year-old is 2-0 in those three starts with a 4.50 ERA, striking out 11, walking four and allowing eight runs on 16 hits over 16 innings of work.

MULTI-TASKING- Jose Rojas has four multi-homer games this season, including three in the second half.

ALL GOOD THINGS...- Wednesday's loss was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first of the year when Allan Winans appeared in a game. The RailRiders were 19-0 in games the right-hander had pitched in between 16 starts and three relief outings prior to Wednesday.

WHAT'S THE DIFF- As play starts tonight, the RailRiders have the best run differential in the International League. Over 137 games played, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 135 more runs than they have allowed. Only one other club, Durham, has scored over 100 runs more than they have allowed (+109). The RailRiders sport a league-best +90 run differential over 65 games played in the second half.

OPPOSITION RESEARCH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has faced Lehigh Valley starter Alan Rangel twice this season; on Opening Day and July 4. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings of work in the 2025 IronRail Series.

RECORD BOOK ASSAULT- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 68 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record in the process. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven added to his tally last week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles (four behind Chase Utley's record), total bases, runs batted in (tied with Shelley Duncan's 2009 total and seven behind Torey Lovullo's franchise mark, set in 1999) and slugging percentage.

THE FINAL STRETCH TM - The RailRiders have one homestand and one road trip remaining on the 2025 calendar. After this week's series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Buffalo to close out the 2025 slate. Five of the final 10 games this season are day games. The RailRiders are 26-15 in day contests this season.

POWER SWING- Spencer Jones hit his MiLB-best 33rd home run of the season on Friday night. The Yankees' #3 prospect blasted 16 over 49 games for Somerset and has hit 17 in 56 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones leads Lazaro Montes from the Seattle Mariners' system and Ryan Ward from the LA Dodgers organization by one.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders have won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won 11 of those 15 series since May 27.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 11-1 to Detroit on Wednesday. Austin Wells' eighth-inning home run provided the only offense of the day for the Yankees... Somerset slipped by Reading 7-6 in 11 innings. Brendan Jones has three hits and Dylan Jasso drove in three runs to help the Patriots drop their magic number to one with four to play.







