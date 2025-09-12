Mud Hens Offense Erupts for 18 Hits in 11-4 Win

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH-The Toledo Mud Hens powered past the Louisville Bats in game three of their series on Thursday, September 11, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was thrown at 6:35 p.m.

The Mud Hens came out swinging in the first inning. Hao-Yu Lee, Max Anderson, and Justyn-Henry Malloy opened the frame with three straight singles. Eduardo Valencia then drew a bases-loaded walk to push across the first run, and Jace Jung followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0. Gage Workman kept the bats rolling with a two-run triple on the first pitch he saw, and Riley Unroe knocked him in with an RBI single. Trei Cruz added another base hit as Toledo batted around and stormed to a 6-0 lead.

The offense stayed hot in the second as Malloy worked a walk and Valencia singled to set the table for Jung, who blasted a three-run homer, stretching Toledo's lead to 9-0. Unroe chipped in with another single to keep the momentum going.

Louisville got on the board in the third with a pair of singles that brought home a run, but the Mud Hens answered with more offense. Jung and Workman singled in the fourth, Lee singled and Malloy doubled in the fifth, and Workman added another hit in the sixth.

In the seventh, Valencia lined a two-run single to make it 11-2. Workman ripped a double in the eighth and Lee collected another single as Toledo piled up 18 hits on the night.

Louisville scratched across two late runs in the ninth, but the Mud Hens had already built a commanding lead and sealed the 11-4 victory.

On the mound, starter Jordan Balazovic struck out five over three innings while allowing just one run. The bullpen was strong behind him, as Chase Lee earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless work and three strikeouts. Tanner Rainey, RJ Petit, Matt Seelinger, Alex Lange, and Wilkel Hernandez closed the door to secure the win.

The Toledo Mud Hens look to keep the bats hot when they take on the Louisville Bats on Friday, September 12, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Gage Workman (4-5, 3B, 2B, R, 2 RBI)

Jace Jung (3-5, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI)

Chase Lee (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.