Hasse Sends Sounds Home Happy with Walk-Off Homer against Stripers

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Eric Hasse pounded a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, surging the Nashville Sounds to a 6-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday from First Horizon Park. Freddy Zamora was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, while Tyler Black and Raynel Delgado notched two-hit nights.

The Stripers began the scoring in the top of the first off Sounds starter Garrett Stallings. Carlos Rodriguez singled and Jesus Bastidas walked to put runners on first and second. A double by David McCabe allowed Rodriguez and Bastidas to score, putting Gwinnett up 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Nashville scratched across a run against Gwinnett starter Carlos Carrasco. Daz Cameron worked a walk and came around to score on a double by Black to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Sounds tied the game off Carrasco in the bottom of the third. Freddy Zamora laced a double to center and was plated on a single from Cameron to move the score, 2-2.

After Gwinnett took the lead in the top of the sixth, Nashville bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Gwinnett reliever Hunter Stratton. Jeferson Quero made it to second on a throwing error and scored on a single by Black to make it 3-3.

The Stripers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Sounds responded again in the bottom half of the frame. Zamora parked a solo homer to right off Gwinnett reliever Rolddy Munoz to make it a 4-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Delgado walked, and Haase blasted a two-run homer off Stripers reliever Davis Daniel to finalize a 6-4 win for the Sounds.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson starts for Nashville on Friday, looking for his first win in a Sounds uniform. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HIS HAASE: Eric Haase's first home run of the season in 14 games played with the Sounds was a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to give the Sounds a 6-4 win over Gwinnett on Thursday night. It was the fourth overall walk-off win of the season for Nashville and the second walk-off home run along with Bobby Dalbec's 2-run homer on July 27th vs. Charlotte, which was Nashville's last walk-off win. It was the third home run in 2025 for Haase who hit his last on May 7 vs. Houston while with the Brewers and ended a 30-game homerless drought for the Sounds catcher.

ZAM-AURA: Freddy Zamora ended the night 3-for-3 and fell a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday night. His 7th-inning opposite field home run was his fourth of the season and first since August 16th on the road in Durham. Not only that, but it was also his first career home run at First Horizon Park playing in his 82nd career home game with Nashville. Each of his first three Triple-A home runs came on the road in Memphis over the last two seasons before he finally broke his Auto Zone Park streak with his home run on the road in Durham. Thursday night was his third game this season with 3+ hits and his first since June 15th on the road in Norfolk.

THATS A FIRST: Raynel Delgado made his first career Triple-A start at first base and the 18th overall in his career. He had appeared in three games this season at first base but got his first start since the 2023 season while he was with Double-A Akron in the Guardians organization. He had made 105 starts this season between the other three infield spots for the Sounds and one start in left field earlier this season.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.