Charlotte Has a Rough Night in Omaha, Falls 11-3

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers 11-3 on Thursday evening. Omaha hit two Home Runs and had a player, MJ Melendez, hit for the cycle. The two blasts by the Storm Chasers pulled Omaha even with Charlotte for the Minor League lead in Home Runs hit this season (191).

Charlotte began the game on a high note. The Knights loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning. Unfortunately, they were held to only one run which came on a sacrifice fly by Andre Lipcius.

In a rehab start, Owen White pitched well over the game's first three frames. His only blemish was a solo homer allowed to Melendez.

Evan McKendry worked a scoreless fourth inning to keep the game tied at 1-1, but the defense let McKendry down in the fifth. Charlotte committed two errors and misplayed two additional batted balls into hits. Omaha converted the miscues into five runs and built a 6-1 lead.

Lipcius drove in another run for Charlotte in the top of the sixth with his first triple of the year. He later scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryan Ramos. The Storm Chasers immediately pushed their advantage back out to five runs with a two-spot in the bottom half of the inning.

Omaha added three more runs down the stretch, but the biggest story was Melendez's double in the bottom of the seventh inning. The two-bagger down the right field line completed the cycle.

Lipcius finished 2-for-3 and Tim Elko reached base twice with a hit and a walk. The Knights and Storm Chasers will play game four of the series on Friday night at 7:35pm ET.







