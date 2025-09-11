Myers, Norby Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers and infielder Connor Norby will begin injury rehabilitation assignments for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, when they host the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. Four Marlins (Myers, Norby, Griffin Conine and Graham Pauley) are currently rehabbing on the Jumbo Shrimp roster.

Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 31 with a right oblique strain. Norby was placed on the 10-day injured list on September 5 with a left quad strain. Thus far in the 2025 season, Myers has played 99 games with the Marlins, slashing .233/.292/.325/.617 with nine doubles, six home runs, 27 RBIs, 28 runs and 17 stolen bases. Norby has played in 77 games with the Marlins so far in the 2025 season, slashing .247/.298/.373/.671 with 14 doubles, six home runs, 31 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

A Katy, Texas native, Myers was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Detroit Tigers out of Rice University as a pitcher. Myers, who spent 2017-2022 in the Tigers farm system, transitioned to the outfield 2021 and reached as high as Triple-A Toledo. On December 7, 2022, he was selected in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft by the Marlins. In 2023, he played in 49 games with Double-A Pensacola before being promoted to Jacksonville on June 8. In 51 games with the Jumbo Shrimp that season, Myers slashed .339/.417/.516 with 65 hits, 37 RBIs, and eight home runs.

On July 3, 2023, Myers was promoted to the big leagues. He made his MLB debut on July 4 at loanDepot park against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Myers has appeared in 165 games over parts of three major league seasons, hitting .244/.300/.355/.655 with 18 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 55 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 22 steals.

A native of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Norby was selected by the Orioles in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft out of East Carolina University. He played in 33 games in 2021 between the FCL Orioles (Rk) and Delmarva (A). In 2022, Norby played his first full season of Minor League Baseball, totaling 122 games across three affiliates. Between High-A Aberdeen, Double-A Bowie, and Triple-A Norfolk, Norby clubbed 29 home runs and 23 doubles. The infielder played all of 2023 with Norfolk, where he set a career high in RBIs with 92.

In 2024, Norby played in 45 games between the Marlins and Orioles. He slashed .236/.294/.438/.732 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. He totaled 18 extra-base hits, scored 32 runs, and walked 15 times. He hit .247 with Miami following a trade in late July.

Norby spent a brief period with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2024. He hit .271 with 1 home run and three RBIs. He played in 94 games between Jacksonville and Norfolk, clubbing 17 total home runs in the minor leagues last season.

Myers and Norby are two of 17 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29; September 11-present), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-September 11), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), Myers (May 27-May 30; September 11-present), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14), right-hander Janson Junk (September 2-September 8), outfielders Kyle Stowers (September 5-September 9) and Griffin Conine (September 7-present) and infielder Graham Pauley (September 10-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

