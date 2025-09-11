Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Fan Appreciation Weekend to Close 2025 Season

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers honor the fans who made the 2025 season great during Fan Appreciation Weekend from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21. It closes out the final homestand of 2025, a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) from September 16-21.

The homestand opens with a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp-T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on Tuesday, September 16. Frank n' Stein Night is on Thursday, September 18, and Hispanic Heritage Night with the Xolos de Gwinnett is concluded by Fireworks Friday on September 19.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, September 16 (7:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt. Grab your pole and join us at the fishing hole with this limited edition t-shirt (size XL only).

Wednesday, September 17 (12:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.

Education Day: This is the final opportunity in 2025 for area schools to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog. Dream Days (presented by Qualtrics): We're making experience dreams come true for five lucky fans. Whether it's throwing out the first pitch or scoring a seat upgrade, you can dream big, all thanks to Qualtrics, the preferred experience management partner of the Gwinnett Stripers.

Thursday, September 18 (7:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Frank n' Stein Night: Oktoberfest comes early to the ballpark. Grab a beer and a hot dog and enjoy our final Thursday game of the year. Frank N Stein Ticket Pack: Take advantage of our ever-popular ticket pack that includes a game ticket, a savory hot dog (frank), and our 2025 Stripers branded beer stein! Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras! Dream Days (presented by Qualtrics): We're making experience dreams come true for five lucky fans. Whether it's throwing out the first pitch or scoring a seat upgrade, you can dream big, all thanks to Qualtrics, the preferred experience management partner of the Gwinnett Stripers.

Friday, September 19 (7:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Night with the Xolos de Gwinnett (presented by VyStar Credit Union): The Stripers become the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Fan Appreciation Weekend: The final weekend of the season is all about you, the fans! Special promotions, giveaways, recognitions, and more highlight the weekend through Sunday, September 21. Fireworks Friday: After the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting).

Saturday, September 20 (6:05 vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a live performance from Savannah band Delta Circle starting from the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove. Stripers Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway: The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark can get ready for Georgia's mid-fall weather with a Stripers Short-Sleeve Hoodie (sizes M and XL only). Night of Giveaways: Every half inning, the Stripers are giving away prizes to lucky fans in honor of Fan Appreciation Weekend. Keep an eye on how to enter for a chance to win when you arrive at the ballpark. Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show: Join us for our penultimate game of the season as we light up the sky with a special-edition Saturday night fireworks show after the game (weather permitting).

Sunday, September 21 (1:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

2025 Team Photo Giveaway: The first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Stripers 2025 Team Photo. Fan Appreciation Day: For one final time in 2025, we celebrate the fans that made the season a home run. Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







