Tena Caps off Plates Comeback with Walk-Off Homer

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Down to their final strike, the Rochester Plates capped off a late comeback with a walk-off homer Thursday night to beat the Buffalo Bisons, 8-7. 2B José Tena delivered the game-winning hit, a three-run shot deep into the night in right-center field. 3B J.T. Arruda logged a pair of hits, including his first triple of the year at the plate. 1B Yohandy Morales picked up his 24th multi-hit effort of the season, ripping a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and adding a single in the eighth inning.

Buffalo started the scoring for the second night in a row in the top of the second inning. With one out in the inning, 1B Riley Tirotta was hit by a pitch, and SS Josh Kasevich blooped a double into left field to put two runners on. The next batter, 2B Michael Stefanic, launched a three-run blast that snuck over the left field fence, giving the Bisons the early 3-0 lead.

Rochester answered quickly with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom of the second. CF Nick Schnell worked a lead-off walk, and two batters later, DH Juan Yepez ripped a single into left field to put runners on the corners. C C.J. Stubbs followed with a hard-hit RBI single past the second baseman, and 3B J.T. Arruda added one of his own to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Plates tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the third inning. 2B José Tena laced a lead-off double into the right field corner and crossed the plate after an RBI groundout from Nick Schnell two batters later, tying the game at three apiece.

The Bisons quickly snatched back the lead in the top of the fifth inning. DH Anthony Santander crushed a 1-2 changeup for a solo home run into the Plates Bullpen, giving Buffalo the 4-3 lead.

Rochester took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning. J.T. Arruda smoked a lead-off triple off the top of the right field and scored on an error on the ensuing throw. Yohandy Morales smacked the second triple of the inning, scoring on a single from Nick Schnell to give the Plates their first lead of the game, 5-4.

Buffalo knotted things back up at five in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Kasevich lined a single to begin the frame, being replaced by Pinch Runner Dasan Brown, who immediately swiped second base. A groundout advanced Brown to third base, who later scored on a fielder's choice during the next at-bat to tie the game at five.

The Bisons continued the back-and-forth affair, taking back the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Back-to-back one-out singles put runners on first and second, followed by C Rene Pinto, who smacked the tie-breaking single into left field. CF Jonatan Clase kept the rally going,

driving an RBI single to right field to make it 7-5 Bisons heading to the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Plates walked off the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to some clutch hitting. Juan Yepez and C.J. Stubbs led off the inning with back-to-back singles to put two runners on and nobody out. Two batters later, José Tena launched a three-run home run over the right field wall, propelling the Plates to a dramatic victory, 8-7.

RHP Adrian Sampson took the hill in Thursday night's contest, hurling 6.0 innings while allowing four runs on three hits and three walks, striking out four in the process. RHP Eduardo Salazar took over in the seventh inning, recording one out and allowing one run on one hit. RHP Daison Acosta relieved Salazar in the seventh inning, getting the last two outs of the inning. RHP Julian Fernández appeared in the eighth inning, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning while striking out the side in order. RHP Ryan Loutos took over in the ninth inning, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk, striking out two.

2B José Tena earned Player of the Game honors on Thursday night, crushing a two-out, three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel the Plates to an 8-7 victory. The Dominican Republic native has logged a hit in eight of his last nine games in September, sporting a .289 batting average (11-for-38) with two home runs, two doubles, and five RBI in the month so far.

The Red Wings will look to build on the win against the Bisons on Friday night. Buffalo will send RHP Alek Manoah against Red Wings RHP Riley Cornelio*.* First pitch is set for 6:05 PM from downtown Rochester.







