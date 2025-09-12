Jacksonville Wins Third Straight against Memphis

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matthew Etzel reached base four times and homered in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds, Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark, in front of 5,740 fans.

Jacksonville (84-57, 37-29) took the lead in the fourth. With two outs, Jared Serna doubled. In the next at-bat, Etzel (2) swatted a two-run home run, making it 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp stayed hot in the fifth. Dane Myers walked to start the frame then Griffin Conine followed with a single. With the corners filled, Connor Norby popped a sacrifice fly, increasing the lead to 3-1.

The Shrimp continued to roll in the seventh. Johnny Olmstead walked to begin the inning. One batter later, Bennett Hostetler singled and Olmstead advanced to third. With runners at first and third, a ground out from Connor Norby brought in Olmstead, giving Jacksonville a three run advantage.

Memphis (74-65, 33-33) tacked on two runs in the ninth. Brady Moore s ingled and Mike Antico doubled. One batter later, César Prieto whacked a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Redbirds struck first in the second inning. Gavin Collins singled and Michael Siani replaced him on base via a fielder's choice. Siani stole second, advancing to third on a fly out. With a runner at third, Antico knocked an RBI single, giving Memphis an early 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville and Memphis will continue the series in Friday's contest starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. RHP Morgan McSweeney (3-1, 1.98 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against RHP Curtis Taylor (9-4, 3.30 ERA) for the Redbirds. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Tomorrow is Red Shirt Friday. Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red in support of the military and fans wearing red can save $1 off their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office. It is also Friday Night Lites and you can purchase $2, 12oz Miller Lites and can get $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave, presented by Miller Lite. Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Blue.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

