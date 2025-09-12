Rojas Homer Lifts RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. Tied at two heading into the bottom of the eighth, Jose Rojas lifted the go-ahead run with a solo shot to right, powering the RailRiders to victory.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring in the top of the fourth against Yankees #11 Prospect Brendan Beck. Payton Henry doubled home Gabriel Rincones, Jr. for a 1-0 edge. Beck then struck out Brewer Hicklen and retired Rafael Lantigua, leaving Henry at second to close the frame.

The IronPigs extended the advantage in the top of the sixth. After Beck was lifted for Yerry De Los Santos, Henry reached on an error, scoring Rincones, Jr. from second for a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game in the bottom of the seventh off IronPigs starter Alan Rangel. Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones led off with a single and reached third with two outs on a Jemier Candelario double. Braden Shewmake roped a single to right, plating a pair and tying the game at two.

In the top of the eighth, Lehigh Valley put two aboard with one out, but Kervin Castro retired Oscar Mercado and struck out Henry to end the threat.

With two outs in the home half of the frame, Rojas gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead, blasting his 30th home run of the year, a 413-foot bomb to right field for a 3-2 margin.

Lehigh Valley put two aboard in the ninth, but an inning-ending double play secured the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Beck pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight. Castro (5-1) pitched one scoreless frame for the win, and Joel Kuhnel closed the door with his seventh save of the season. Rangel tossed 7.0 frames, surrendering two runs on six hits, striking out eight. Andrew Walling (0-1) allowed one run on one hit in the loss.

Rojas' home run gave him 100 runs batted in this season, making the 31-year-old just the second player in franchise history to reach triple digits. He is six shy of matching Torey Lovullo's 1999 record.

The RailRiders continue their series with the IronPigs on Friday afternoon at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will start Sean Boyle (8-9). Lehigh Valley has yet to announce a starter (4-5). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com .

