'Kids Cheer Free' Free Ticket Offer for 'Kids Appreciation Weekend, September 20th & 21st
Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
There's one final weekend in the Bisons season and we're celebrating with a very special Kids Appreciation Weekend promotion. Not only do we have special events for our younger fans each day, Saturday, September 20 (1:05pm) and Sunday, September 21 (12:05pm), we have also made the games Kids Cheer FREE where kids 14 years old and younger can get at FREE TICKET* at the Sahlen Field Box office to either (or both) games with an adult ticket purchase.
Not only that, we've marked down some great treats for kids of all ages for our final 2 home games of the season. For each Kids Appreciation Weekend game, we'll feature $3 Dippin' Dots, Cotton Candy & Peanuts while supplies (and various flavors) last.
Each Kids Appreciation Weekend game also has a special promotion. On Saturday, September 20 (1:05pm), we're holding out Too Early For Halloween Game with Kelkenberg Farms, featuring a Mini Pumpkin Giveaway pregame and in-game Trick or Treating. Our final WNY Immediate Care Funday on Sunday, September 21 (12:05pm) will feature our last pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases of the year!
*Kids Cheer Free Free Ticket offer cannot be combined with other offers/free ticket certificates from the 2025 season.
