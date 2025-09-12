Bisons Fall 8-7 to Rochester on Thursday Night

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings went back and forth on Thursday night at Innovative Field, trading leads until Rochester used a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for an 8-7 walk-off victory.

The Bisons were able to take advantage of three straight batters reaching base with one out in the top of the second inning to open up a three-run lead. Riley Tirotta was hit by a pitch from Rochester starter Adrian Sampson, while Josh Kasevich doubled down the left field line. Michael Stefanic clubbed his sixth home run of the season to left field. The three-run home run scored Tirotta and Kasevich for a 3-0 lead.

The Red Wings were able to answer back with a pair of runs to trim Buffalo's lead to just one. Nick Schnell walked to leadoff the bottom of the second inning against Elieser Hernandez. The right-hander came back with two straight strikeouts, but three straight Rochester batters reached on base hits to help drive in a pair of runs. Schnell scored on a C.J. Stubbs RBI base hit to trim Buffalo's advantage to 3-1, which was followed by a RBI single from J.T. Arruda cut the lead to 3-2.

Schnell also drove in a run an inning later to tie the game at three. Jose Tena doubled down the right field line to open up the bottom of the third inning. He moved to third on a Yohandy Morales ground out and scored on a Schnell ground out to Stefanic. The outfielder's 64th RBI of the year tied the game 3-3 through three innings.

Anthony Santander began a Major League injury rehab assignment with the Bisons and had three at-bats for the team. His third plate appearance resulted in a solo home run to right field and allowed Buffalo to regain the lead, 4-3. However, Rochester was able to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-4 advantage over the Bisons. Arruda and Morales each scored for the one-run lead.

Kasevich's second base hit of the night allowed the Bisons to even the score at five in the top of the seventh inning against Rochester's bullpen. Dasan Brown pinch ran for the infielder and promptly stole second base, moving to third on a ground out by Stefanic. Rene Pinto was credited with an RBI on a fielder's choice on a ground ball to first base. Brown crossing the plate tied the game 5-5 midway through seventh inning.

The Bisons were able to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning to re-take the lead heading into the final half inning. Josh Rivera collected a one out base hit, followed by a Stefanic single. They both would score when Buffalo strung together four straight base hits in the ninth. Pinto added his second RBI of the night and Jonatan Clase also collected an RBI base hit to give the Bisons a 7-5 lead.

Each of the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth inning reached base for Rochester, allowing the team to set up the comeback possibility. Juan Yepez and Stubbs led off the inning with back-to-back base hits. Justin Bruihl was able to record two straight outs before Tena's second extra-base hit of the night provided the winning run for the Red Wings. His three-run home run landed over the right field wall for the 8-7 victory.

The Bisons and Red Wings will meet for game four of a six-game series on Friday night. The first pitch at Innovative Field is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Alek Manoah is slated to start for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Duke McGuire and Pat Malacaro.







