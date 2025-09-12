Memphis Drops Third Consecutive Game at Jacksonville
Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 4-3 loss on Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (4-7) allowed three runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three in 5.0 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to put Jacksonville in front. Osvaldo Berrios and Jack Ralston each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Memphis tallied 11 hits in the loss. Right fielder Mike Antico smacked three hits with a double and an RBI. Shortstop JJ Wetherholt went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk. First baseman Matt Lloyd also tallied two hits. Designated hitter Cesar Prieto drove in two runs in the ninth, but the comeback fell short.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
