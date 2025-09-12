September 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (72-67, 33-32) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (79-60, 37-28)

Thursday, September 11 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Jordan Wicks (3-4, 3.32) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.93)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series tonight against the Indianapolis Indians...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to start for Iowa vs. left-hander Hunter Barco for Indianapolis.

STREAK SNAPPED: The I-Cubs fell 8-3 to the Indianapolis Indians yesterday which snapped their season-long win streak at 10 games... Jonathon

Long led the Iowa offense as he went 3-for-5 with a run and hit his 20th home run of the season... Eli Morgan worked 2.0 innings on Major League rehab assignment and allowed an unearned run and struck out two.

BLANKED: Tuesday night, the I-Cubs picked up their 11th shutout of the season and second in their last seven games...the 11 shutouts this season are second-most in the International League West Division, trailing Nashville's 15...last season, Iowa had just six shutouts.

JONNY LONG BALL: Yesterday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...Long leads the International League with 151 hits and ranks second in RBI (89), walks (76), total bases (239) and runs scored (85).

WALKIN' IT OFF: Friday night with the game tied at 11-11, Hayden Cantrelle doubled home Chase Strumpf to give Iowa their fifth walk-off victory of the season...it marked the I-Cubs first walk-off win since Aug. 22 vs. Sugar Land in which Nicky Lopez scored on a fielder's choice from Jonathon Long in the 10th inning.

17 REASONS TO SIT DOWN: The I-Cubs struck out 17 Storm Chasers in Thursday's 4-3 win...this is the second time this season that Iowa has fanned at least 17+ batters in a single game...last time came against the St. Paul Saints on May 16...Iowa's pitching staff has consistently ranked first throughout the season in strikeouts (1,329) and currently rank first in the International League and at the Triple-A level...out of 120 minor league teams, Iowa ranks second.

BACK IN INDY: Iowa and Indianapolis are set for a six-game series this week...the two teams have played 12 times this season with both clubs winning two games each.

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez's 27 homers are third-most in the International League this season...no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Yesterday, the I-Cubs dropped their record in day games to 29-20, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-14)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

DOUBLE DIGITS: The I-Cubs snapped their winning streak at 10 games yesterday...the 10-game run is tied for the third-longest in the International League this season trailing Louisville's active 11-game streak and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 11...it marks the longest win streak by Iowa since data was made available in 2005 and is two shy of the franchise record set from Aug. 10-21, 1990 (12 games).

WICKS FLICKS: Dating back to June 19, left-hander Jordan Wicks has gone 3-2 with a 1.71 ERA (6 ER in 31.2 IP) with 40 strikeouts and a save in nine appearances and six starts...he has surrendered just 19 hits and eight walks during that time frame...Wicks has also only given up more than one earned run once during that span, coming on July 24 at Louisville (2).

CHASE ON BASE: Infielder Chase Strumpf has reached base in 14 consecutive games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, he is slashing .244/.458/.390 (10-for-41) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI and 17 walks...during that span, Strumpf ranks second in the International League in walks, just one behind Columbus' Travis Bazzana (18)...Strumpf has played in 243 games with Iowa and has 179 career hits, 37 home runs and 127 RBI.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.