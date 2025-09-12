Melendez Hits for Cycle as Omaha Tops Charlotte 11-3
Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a third straight game over the Charlotte Knights, with an 11-3 victory Thursday night.
MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a triple, then connected on a solo home run in the 3rd, at the time tying the game at 1-1. In the 5th inning, Melendez added a single and in the 7th, his 5th at-bat of the day, he doubled to complete the fifth cycle in modern Omaha history and the second this season.
The last Storm Chasers player to hit for the cycle was Drew Waters on April 2, 2025 against the Louisville Bats. Melendez finished the night 4-for-6 with 1 run scored and 2 runs batted in.
Right-hander John Gant started the game for Omaha, though the Knights took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly. He followed with 4.0 scoreless innings with 1-2-3 frames in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, retiring 12 straight batters between the 1st and 4th innings. The right-hander kept Charlotte to just the 1 run over 5.0 innings of work.
After Melendez evened the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 3rd with his 19th home run of the season, the Storm Chasers jumped to a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the 5th. Nick Pratto and Melendez hit back-to-back singles, then a sacrifice bunt from Dairon Blanco put the runners in scoring position. Bobby Dalbec was intentionally walked and Tyler Gentry reached on a fielder's choice that scored Pratto. Drew Waters reached on a fielder's choice, then Dalbec scored on an errant pickoff attempt. Peyton Wilson doubled to plate Gentry and Waters, Diego Castillo following with a double to bring across Wilson and cap the 5-run inning.
Jonathan Heasley relieved Gant in the top of the 6th to make his season debut with Omaha; however, the Knights shrunk the deficit to 6-3 on an RBI triple and sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the 6th Dalbec's 2nd double of the game scored Blanco. An RBI single from Waters scored Dalbec, extending Omaha's lead to 8-3.
Major League rehabber Stephen Cruz followed Heasley with a scoreless top of the 7th. In the bottom of the 7th, Castillo connected on a solo home run, then Pratto was hit by a pitch. Melendez hit his cycle-completing double, then an RBI single from Blanco scored Pratto to further the Storm Chasers' advantage to 10-3.
Chandler Champlain replaced Cruz and pitched a scoreless top of the 8th. In the bottom of the inning, Wilson scored on a fielder's choice from Melendez to put the score at 11-3, further in favor of the Storm Chasers. Joey Krehbiel pitched a 1-2-3 top of the 9th,
Omaha will look to secure a series win on Friday against the Charlotte Knights, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Left-hander Cole Ragans is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start.
