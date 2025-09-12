I-Cubs Late Comeback Defeats Indians

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Carlos Pérez's go-ahead single in the seventh inning was the deciding run in the Iowa Cubs 6-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field.

After the first two outs were recorded in the seventh frame, Jonathon Long singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Ryan Kreidler. Pérez then brought him home with a line drive to left field. In the eighth inning Hayden Cantrelle added two insurance runs with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season.

The Indians (37-29, 79-61) put the first run of the contest on the board in the third inning. Mike Jarvis opened the inning with a single. After Jase Bowen flew out, Jarvis stole second base with major league rehabber Jack Suwinski batting. Suwinski struck out and then Nick Solak delivered the run-scoring hit with a ground rule double.

Iowa (34-32, 73-67) posted a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. After James Triantos singled with two outs, Owen Caissie and Long posted back-to-back doubles for a 2-1 advantage.

Suwinski knotted the game, 2-2, with his 13th home run of the season in the sixth inning as he launched a fastball from fellow rehabber Michael Soroka (W, 1-0) 110.7 mph into right field.

Hunter Barco started for the Indians as he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jarod Bayless allowed two runs across 2.0 innings and Jack Little (L, 7-5) allowed the go-ahead run, although it was unearned.

Iowa starter Jordan Wicks allowed one run across 3.0 innings with four strikeouts. Soroka tossed 2.1 innings of one-run ball en route to the win. Gavin Hollowell (S, 4) tossed 2.0 perfect innings to conclude the contest.

The six-game series between Indy and Iowa at Victory Field continues Friday night at 7:05 PM. LHP Nick Dombkowski (2-6, 6.45) takes the mound for the Indians and LHP Austin Gomber (2-0, 0.90) opposes him for the I-Cubs.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.