Syracuse Loses to Worcester, 10-1, on Thursday Night

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and never recovered in a 10-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 6,397 at NBT Bank Stadium.

Worcester (71-69, 30-36) struck three batters into the ballgame. Mikey Romero doubled, Kristian Campbell singled, and Abraham Toro launched a three-run home run to give Worcester a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox added to their advantage in the top of the second inning. Seby Zavala walked, Corey Rosier singled, and Romero crushed a three-run homer for a 6-0 edge. Then, Campbell doubled, moved to third base on a wild pitch, and scored on a Toro groundout for a 7-0 lead.

Syracuse (71-70, 40-26) meanwhile also struggled at the plate. The Mets managed just four baserunners in the game's first six innings. Syracuse did get on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Jose Azocar walked and stole second base. Two batters later, Yonny Hernandez singled, scoring Azocar to trim the deficit to six, 7-1.

Worcester responded powerfully in the eighth. Romero hit a two-run home run, and Toro hit a solo homer to give the Red Sox a commanding 10-1 advantage.

Syracuse and Worcester continue their six-game series on Friday night with the fourth game. Right-hander Kodai Senga is slated to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Jack Anderson for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







