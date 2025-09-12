Tides Notch First Win Of Road Trip
Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (29-35 | 59-79) defeated the Durham Bulls (34-30 | 79-60), 7-4, on Thursday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. That marks the Tides first win of the series.
Norfolk struck first in the second inning with four runs. José Barrero knocked in the first run on an RBI single, and later scored on a Reed Trimble double. Gary Sánchez capped the inning with a two-run single as he continued his MLB Rehab assignment.
Norfolk scored two more runs in the fifth when Barrero and Terrin Vavra each had two-out RBI base hits. Enrique Bradfield Jr. capped the Tides scoring with an RBI single in the ninth.
Cameron Weston earned the win for Norfolk, allowing one run in 5.0 innings. He reached 130 strikeouts this season, the fourth Tide in Orioles affiliate franchise history to reach that mark in a single season.
Game five of the seven-game series is tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Trey Gibson (1-3, 9.64) is on the hill for Norfolk while RHP Logan Workman (8-7, 4.10) is the probable for Durham.
