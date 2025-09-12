Iowa Wins Game Three over Indy 6-2

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs took game three from the Indianapolis Indians with a 6-2 score.

Indy jumped out to a 1-0 lead off a Nick Solak ground-rule double off of starting pitcher Jordan Wicks in the bottom of the third inning.

Then the I-Cubs scored two unanswered runs as Owen Caissie and Jonathon Long hit back-to-back RBI-doubles for the 2-1 lead.

The Indians tied the game up 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo shot off of rehabber Mike Soroka.

Iowa added three straight runs from Carlos Perez and Hayden Cantrelle's two-run homer for the 5-2 lead in the top of the eighth. Then the I-Cubs added an insurance run in the ninth which extended the lead and ended with a 6-2 win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday, September 12 and first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CT.







