Stripers Drop Seesaw Battle in Nashville on Walk-Off Homer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (33-33) held leads of 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3, but could not prevent numerous Nashville rallies as the Sounds (34-32) prevailed 6-4 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. A two-run home run by Eric Haase delivered a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Sounds a 2-1 series lead.

Decisive Plays: For the second straight night, David McCabe propelled the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, this time doing so with a two-run double. Nashville scored runs in the first and third against Carlos Carrasco to tie it at 2-2. In the sixth, Jonathan Ornelas ripped a two-out triple to right-center and scored on a single by Cade Bunnell for a 3-2 Gwinnett lead. The Sounds quickly tied it at 3-3 in the sixth on a two-out single by Tyler Black, but the Stripers re-took the lead on Conner Capel's bases-loaded walk in the seventh. Once again, Nashville evened the game as Freddy Zamora lifted an opposite-field solo homer (4) to make it 4-4 in the seventh. In the ninth, Haase crushed a two-run homer (1) off Davis Daniel (L, 6-12) for the win.

Key Contributors: Carrasco went 5.2 innings (6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) in a no-decision for Gwinnett. McCabe (3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) and Bunnell (2-for-4, RBI) each had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. Nashville was powered by homers from Zamora (3-for-3, double, homer, RBI) and Haase (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and a two-RBI effort from Black (2-for-4, double). Reliever Craig Yoho (W, 5-1) pitched a perfect top of the ninth for the win.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 5-7 in games decided by walk-off hit this season. Haase is the first player to hit a walk-off homer against the Stripers since Jacksonville's Deivison De Los Santos on April 27, 2025.

Next Game (Friday, September 11): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 3.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 6.75 ERA) of the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on 1077TheBreeze.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. On MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







