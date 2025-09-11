Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 16-21

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - For the final time this season, the Bats will return home for a six-game set with the Nashville Sounds! The last week of the season will feature plenty of promotions on food and drinks, as well as Pickle(ball) Night, First Responder and Superheroes Night, Friends and Family Night, giveaways and two fireworks shows!

In their final homestand from Tuesday, September 16 to Sunday, September 21, the Bats will take on the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. These are the final six games of the 2025 MiLB season, so be sure to come out and catch some baseball before the end of the season!

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, with all games besides Wednesday, September 17 and Friday, September 19 being broadcast on Sports Talk 790. Wednesday and Friday's games will be broadcast on Talk Radio 1080. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, September 16 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands, including Gustavo's Mexican Grill!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, September 17 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: Businessperson Special Day Baseball! - Presented by Pella Windows and Doors. All gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, September 18 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Pickle(ball) Night: Since we had to postpone Pickle(ball) Night back in April, join us at the ballpark for a night of pickled fun, including a pickleball court and pickle-themed concessions! Purchase your special Pickle(ball) Night ticket package, which includes a special Louisville Bats pickleball paddle,.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Thrifty Thursday Ticket Offer: Every Thursday home game for the rest of the season, fans can purchase left field reserve tickets for only $4! Tickets may also be "upgraded" with the appropriate additional ticket fee.

Friday, September 19 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

First Responders/Superheroes Night: On a night that we honor first responders in the Louisville community and beyond, we will have special appearances by Spiderman, Spider Gwen, Super Girl and Batman to greet fans at the ballpark! Presented by Metro Animal Services and the Friends of Metro Animal Services.

Team MVP: Before first pitch, the Bats will host an on-field ceremony to award the 2025 Mary E. Barney Team MVP to a stand-out Bat from this season!

Pat Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a special bobblehead of Bats skipper Pat Kelly that commemorates his 2,000 th career managerial win last season!

Boy Scout Night: Featuring a pre-game parade by the Boy Scouts, and wrapping up with a postgame sleepover by the Boy Scouts on the outfield grass after the game!

Gametime Happy Hour: From 6-9 p.m., enjoy 12oz cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $3, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Friends and Family Night: With purchase of a

special ticket package, receive four reserved tickets to the game, hats, hotdogs and sodas! Ticket package must be purchased in advance.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Food Truck: The "Everybody Loves Bacon" food truck will be located down the right field line throughout the ballgame!

Postgame Fireworks: After the ballgame, join us for the first of two fireworks shows to wrap up the season, presented by Visionworks.

Saturday, September 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Game of Giveaways: To thank you fans for making it another great season of Bats baseball, Saturday's game will feature prize giveaways to random fans in attendance throughout the game!

2025 Bats Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 Bats Team Photo, presented by Ford.

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyards Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers including Falls City.

Food Truck: A Penn Station food truck will be located down the right field line throughout the game, partnering with Barstool Sports to dish out some delicious eats!

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the final out for our final fireworks show of the year, presented by Norton Children's.

Sunday, September 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Nashville Sounds

Gates Open: All gates will open for the final Bats game of the season at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: Kids Club members can enjoy free admission to Sunday's game, and all kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal (one per child) at the ballpark. Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is sponsored by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, Philly's Best will feature $4 non- alcoholic slushies at the top of Section 124 and Home Plate Snacks Concession Stand.

All Fans Run the Bases: To celebrate the end of another great season of Bats baseball, ALL FANS will be welcome to come down to the field and take a trip around the bases after the final out!

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.