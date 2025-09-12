Jack Suwinski Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that outfielder Jack Suwinski is set to begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they begin a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Victory Field tonight at 6:35 PM. He is the 13th rehabber assigned to Indy on 14 separate stints, joining infielders Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez, catcher Joey Bart, left-handed pitchers Ryan Borucki and Tim Mayza and right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta, Colin Holderman, Johan Oviedo, Chase Shugart and Justin Lawrence.

Suwinski, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 29 with a right groin strain. In 48 games across three stints with Pittsburgh this season, he has hit .132 (16-for-121) with four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, six stolen bases and a .532 OPS.

The outfielder appeared in 53 games earlier this season with Indy from April 25-July 6 and ranked among International League hitters in RBI (T-2nd, 48), home runs (T-7th, 12), runs scored (9th, 41) and OPS (10th, .926) in that span. He also led Indians' hitters across that stretch in walks (28), extra-base hits (23) and total bases (99). He has cranked 25 home runs in 132 games with the Indians, which is the most by an Indians' hitter with fewer than 150 games played with Indy since at least 2005.

Suwinski has played 386 games across four seasons with Pittsburgh since making his major league debut on April 26, 2022, vs. Milwaukee. In 2023, he slugged 26 home runs while knocking in 74 RBI, drawing 75 walks and recording a .793 OPS. He became just the seventh Pirates' hitter in the divisional era (since 1969) and the first since Andrew McCutchen in 2014 to hit 25-plus homers and draw 75 or more walks in a single season.

The Chicago Ill. native was traded to Pittsburgh from San Diego on July 26, 2021, with SS Tucupita Marcano and RHP Michell Miliano in exchange for 2B Adam Frazier. He was selected by San Diego in the 15th round (444th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Taft (Chicago) High School.

