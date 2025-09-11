Trick Or Treat? Bisons Host 'Too Early for Halloween?' Game on September 20

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's fall decorations in stores and pumpkin spice filling the air these days, so it's the prefect time to bring back our ' Too Early for Halloween Game' on Saturday, September 20 as the Herd plays Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 1:05 p.m., presented by Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence. Have the kids dress up in their Halloween costumes, because not only will there be in-game Trick or Treating, the first 100 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a FREE M** ini Pumpkin * fresh from Kelkenberg Farm that they can paint their favorite Halloween designs on (Gates open at 12:00 p.m.).

Plus, our Too Early for Halloween Game will be part of Kids Appreciation Weekend at Sahlen Field, where Kids Cheer FREE! Kids 14 years old and younger can claim a free ticket at the Sahlen Field Box with any adult ticket purchase for both games September 20th & 21st.

While we are hanging onto Summer for one more homestand, we know that fall is just around the corner. So join us for a spooky good time for our final Saturday home game of the season. When gates open at 12:00 p.m., the first 100 kids can pick up their pumpkin and then head to the club level where paints will be set up for kids to apply their own Halloween style (pumpkins can be picked upon exiting.). We'll then hold multiple Trick or Treat sessions in the concourse with the Bisons staff members during the game so kids can get a jump start on their candy piles for the season (sessions separated by age). Be sure the kids put on their best and most creative costumes as well to spread the Halloween cheer!

Saturday's game is just one of the team's final six home games of the season as Buffalo hosts the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees for their final homestand of 2025. The homestand also includes the annual tradition of Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, September 19 (6:05 p.m.) with giveaways every half inning and postgame fireworks, not to mention our Goo Goo Dolls Bobblehead Giveaway!







