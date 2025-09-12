Saints Draw 14 Walks, But Lose Franchise Record 12th Straight, 4-3

ST. PAUL, MN - The numbers would tell you the St. Paul Saints snapped their losing streak on Thursday night at CHS Field. Starter Darren McCaughan didn't allow a hit until one out in the fifth. Saints pitchers struck out a season-tying high 16. The hitters drew a season-high 15 walks. The leadoff man reached in six of the nine innings. Despite all that, the Saints lost for a franchise record 12th straight time, 4-3 to the Columbus Clippers in front of 6,562.

McCaughan set the tone early by striking out the side in the first. He allowed just one baserunner through four innings, a leadoff walk in the second that he erased with a double play.

The first three batters reached in the second inning for the Saints as Payton Eeles singled to left and then back-to-back walks to Jose Miranda and Noah Cardenas loaded the bases. With one out Kyler Fedko singled to center scoring Eeles, but Miranda was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second as the Saints took a 1-0 lead.

Gabby Gonzalez doubled the lead in the third with a leadoff solo homer to left, his fifth at Triple-A, putting the Saints up 2-0.

The Saints had numerous chances to add to their run total including in the fourth. The first two hitters walked and with two outs Gonzalez walked to load the bases, but DaShawn Keirsey Jr. bounced back to the mound ending the inning.

McCaughan carried a no-hitter into the fifth and faced the minimum after retiring the leadoff hitter. The Clippers, however, finally broke through courtesy of a single to center by Will Wilson. That was followed by a walk to Cooper Ingle and a single to center by Kody Huff to load the bases. McCaughan got a big strikeout before departing the game for reliever Noah Davis. He gave up a grand slam to Milan Tolentino, his 20th homer of the season, putting the Clippers up 4-2. McCaughan, who pitched well, went 4.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out eight.

The Saints received three more walks in the sixth and had the bases loaded with one out, but a pop out by Keirsey Jr. and a strikeout from Aaron Sabato squandered the opportunity.

The Saints failed to collect a hit from the fourth inning until the ninth when they showed some life. Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a walk. With one out Eeles singled to right-center moving Keirsey Jr. to third. Eeles stole second putting the tying runs in scoring position. Miranda got the Saints to within a run on a sacrifice fly to left making it 4-3. With two outs and the tying run in scoring position Noah Cardenas struck out ending the game.

The Saints 14 walks were their most in a loss in franchise history and fell one shy of their franchise record of 15 on May 22, 2024 at Buffalo. The Saints finished the night 1-11 with runners in scoring position.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field on Friday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saint send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.19) to the mound against Clippers RHP Aaron Davenport (3-6, 5.51). The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







