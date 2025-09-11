Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host Second Annual Home Run Derby on September 30

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Vision Automotive Group, are excited to announce the second annual Rochester Home Run Derby, scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, at Innovative Field. Tickets to this event will be FREE and can be picked up at any of the 11 Vision Automotive Group locations.

The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The first 1,000 attendees will enjoy a FREE hot dog and ice cream sandwich, making this a fun-filled, family-friendly evening.

"We're excited to bring the Rochester baseball community together for this event once again this year," said DAN MASON, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager. "It's a great way to close out the amateur baseball year and showcase some talent in the local high school and college ranks. Special thanks to the Vision Automotive Group for making this event possible for our community."

Chuck Hardy, President of Vision Automotive Group, added, "Vision Automotive Group is dedicated to hosting impactful events for the Rochester Area. Our Community Cares team works tirelessly to support and uplift our neighbors and communities. We are beyond proud to partner again with the Rochester Red Wings. We look forward to reigniting the energy we saw last year among all participants. We also thank local Law Enforcement and First Responders for joining us and being a part of this family-friendly event."

In addition to free tickets, fans can look forward to numerous giveaways throughout the evening, including T-shirts, complimentary oil changes, and lifetime inspection tags courtesy of Vision Auto Group, a year of Blizzards for free courtesy of Dairy Queen, a year of pizza for free from Salvatore's, as well as exclusive Red Wings merchandise. The Home Run Derby will feature local high school and college athletes, along with local celebrities.

Special guest Buffalo Bills safety DAMAR HAMLIN will also be in attendance, helping MC the event, tossing out giveaways, and hosting a special meet and greet autograph session for fans in attendance.

To pick up your FREE tickets, just stop at one of Vision's 11 dealerships located in the Rochester area. You can find all 11 locations at ThatsMyVision.com.







