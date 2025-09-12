IronPigs Clipped in One-Run Loss to RailRiders

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-28, 83-56) could not hold onto a slim lead late, falling 3-2 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-22, 82-56) on Thursday night at PNC Field.

Payton Henry doubled home the first run of the game in the fourth, swatting a line drive to leftfield to plate Gabriel Rincones Jr.

In the sixth, a Henry groundball precipitated a throwing error, allowing Rincones to score again to make it 2-0.

The RailRiders tied the game in the seventh with a Braden Shewmake two-run single and then took the lead in the eighth on a Jose Rojas solo homer.

In the ninth, the IronPigs had runners at first and second with one out, but Joel Kuhnel (S, 5), came on for the RailRiders and got a groundball double play to end the game and seal the 3-2 win for Scranton.

Kervin Castro (5-1) got the win for the RailRiders, working one scoreless inning in relief, allowing one walk and striking out one.

Andrew Walling (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing one run on one hit in one inning, striking out oen.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Friday, September 12th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs starter is still to be determined while Scranton turns to Sean Boyle (8-9, 4.79).

