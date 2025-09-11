Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 11 vs. Buffalo

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (27-36, 57-79) vs. Rochester Plates (28-37, 55-82)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Elieser Hernández (0-2, 6.75) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.21)

WEDNESDAY WOES: Rochester looked to build on the series-opening win against the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday night, but fell by a score of 9-2...LF PHILLIP GLASSER belted his first Triple-A home run of his career, a solo blast in the bottom of the fifth inning...RF/CF NICK SCHNELL cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, his 20th with Rochester and 22nd of the season (2 w/ Double-A HBG)...Rochester will don their signature Plates uniforms tonight as they look to jump back out in front in the series, sending RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to the mound against Bisons RHP Elieser Hernández.

20 PIECE WITH FRIES: RF/CF NICK SCHNELL logged the only multi-hit performance by a Red Wing last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the ninth inning and earlier adding a single in the contest...the homer marked his 20th of the season with Rochester, pulling him even with OF ANDREW PINCKNEY for the team lead...Schnell and Pinckney are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to launch 20 homers in a season since Zander Wiel and Wilin Rosario in 2019, and the first to log 20 homers and steal 10 bases since Don Baylor (20 HR, 25 SB) and Rich Coggins (20 HR, 17 SB) in 1971...

Since his Red Wings debut on 5/24, Schnell's 20 homers are tied for third-most in the International League...he also ranks second in RBI (63), and fourth in XBH (40).

FIRST (G)LASS FLIGHT: LF PHILLIP GLASSER smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, marking his first with Rochester and the first Triple-A blast of his career...the Canton, Ohio native has logged an extra-base hit in each of his first two games with Rochester (HR, 3B), going 3-for-7 (.429) with a pair of RBI...in a career-high 114 games played, Glasser leads all qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers in batting average (.295, 128-for-434) and total hits (128), ranks second in OBP (.381), third in OPS (.784), and fifth in total bases (175)...

Across 55 home games between Rochester and Harrisburg, Glasser carries a slash line of .324/.409/.456 with an .865 OPS.

NO IF'S, ANDRY'S, OR BUT'S: RHP ANDRY LARA delivered 2.0 scoreless frames of relief in Wednesday night's contest, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one in the process...across two appearances in September, the Venezuelan native has registered 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two baserunners (1 H, 1 BB), punching out two, and holding opposing hitters to a .077 batting average.

ARRUDA-MENTARY: J.T. ARRUDA collected one of the Wings six hits on Wednesday night, lacing a single into center in the eighth inning...in seven games during September, the Fresno State product has tallied a hit in six of the seven games while sporting a .300 batting average (6-for-20) with one home run, one double, three walks, and two runs driven in...when batting from the right side of the plate, the California native boasts a .306 batting average (15-for-49) with an .827 OPS while ripping two home runs, two doubles, and 10 RBI.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1956: On this day 69 years ago, the Red Wings opened up the first round of the Governor's Cup playoffs with a 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins...Rochester went on to win the series four games to one, advancing to the Governor's Cup finals against the Toronto Maple Leafs...the Red Wings won that series in seven games, giving them their second-straight International League title and 13th overall.







International League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.