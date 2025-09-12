Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Mud Hens with 11-4 Rout

Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

TOLEDO, Ohio - For the first time in 14 days, the Louisville Bats were not the ones lining up for high fives after the final out, taking an 11-4 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night. The Mud Hens punched the Bats early and never trailed, leading 9-0 after just two innings.

After being shut out in each of the first two games of the series, the Toledo offense refused to go quietly tonight, immediately flexing its hitting prowess in the first two innings. Three Mud Hens touches home plate before Bats starter Charlie Barnes (L, 1-3) could record his first out of the night, and after three more came across for Toledo before the end of the first, Barnes was pulled in favor of Brandon Komar.

The Mud Hens didn't let up in the second, with Jace Jung mashing a three-run home run to left field to make it 9-0 Toledo, Louisville pitching having recorded just three outs.

Jordan Balazovic got the ball for the Mud Hens, and he looked sharp through two, going six up six down with five strikeouts. The Bats finally got on the board in the third thanks to a Hector Rodriguez RBI double, but it only chiseled the deficit to 9-1. Balazovic was relieved by Chase Lee (W, 1-1) in the fourth, who worked a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts and recorded the first two outs of the fifth.

The middle innings drifted by without any more scoring, until Louisville strung some hits together in the top of the seventh, capped by an RBI single from Levi Jordan. Toledo answered right back in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases for Eduardo Valencia, who singled up the middle to make it 11-2 Mud Hens.

Eric Yang came on to get the last three outs of the ballgame for the Bats. He was able to toss his fifth scoreless frame of the season thanks to some defensive help behind him, keeping his ERA at zero. Louisville scrapped in the ninth, picking up a pair of runs and loading the bases against Alex Lange. Wilkel Rodriguez entered to record the final out, handing the Bats their first loss since August 28 with an 11-4 final.

The Bats (68-73, 36-30 second half) will look to get back into the win column on Friday against the Mud Hens (77-64, 38-28). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







