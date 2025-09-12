Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Mud Hens with 11-4 Rout
Published on September 11, 2025 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - For the first time in 14 days, the Louisville Bats were not the ones lining up for high fives after the final out, taking an 11-4 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night. The Mud Hens punched the Bats early and never trailed, leading 9-0 after just two innings.
After being shut out in each of the first two games of the series, the Toledo offense refused to go quietly tonight, immediately flexing its hitting prowess in the first two innings. Three Mud Hens touches home plate before Bats starter Charlie Barnes (L, 1-3) could record his first out of the night, and after three more came across for Toledo before the end of the first, Barnes was pulled in favor of Brandon Komar.
The Mud Hens didn't let up in the second, with Jace Jung mashing a three-run home run to left field to make it 9-0 Toledo, Louisville pitching having recorded just three outs.
Jordan Balazovic got the ball for the Mud Hens, and he looked sharp through two, going six up six down with five strikeouts. The Bats finally got on the board in the third thanks to a Hector Rodriguez RBI double, but it only chiseled the deficit to 9-1. Balazovic was relieved by Chase Lee (W, 1-1) in the fourth, who worked a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts and recorded the first two outs of the fifth.
The middle innings drifted by without any more scoring, until Louisville strung some hits together in the top of the seventh, capped by an RBI single from Levi Jordan. Toledo answered right back in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases for Eduardo Valencia, who singled up the middle to make it 11-2 Mud Hens.
Eric Yang came on to get the last three outs of the ballgame for the Bats. He was able to toss his fifth scoreless frame of the season thanks to some defensive help behind him, keeping his ERA at zero. Louisville scrapped in the ninth, picking up a pair of runs and loading the bases against Alex Lange. Wilkel Rodriguez entered to record the final out, handing the Bats their first loss since August 28 with an 11-4 final.
The Bats (68-73, 36-30 second half) will look to get back into the win column on Friday against the Mud Hens (77-64, 38-28). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.
International League Stories from September 11, 2025
- Melendez Hits for Cycle as Omaha Tops Charlotte 11-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Draw 14 Walks, But Lose Franchise Record 12th Straight, 4-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Charlotte Has a Rough Night in Omaha, Falls 11-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Hasse Sends Sounds Home Happy with Walk-Off Homer against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Wins Third Straight against Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Notch First Win Of Road Trip - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Drop Seesaw Battle in Nashville on Walk-Off Homer - Gwinnett Stripers
- Memphis Drops Third Consecutive Game at Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Rojas Homer Lifts RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Offense Erupts for 18 Hits in 11-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Top Bulls 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Loses to Worcester, 10-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Tena Caps off Plates Comeback with Walk-Off Homer - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Winning Streak Snapped by Mud Hens with 11-4 Rout - Louisville Bats
- I-Cubs Late Comeback Defeats Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Wins Game Three over Indy 6-2 - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs Clipped in One-Run Loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Fall 8-7 to Rochester on Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- September 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Jack Suwinski Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Kids Cheer Free' Free Ticket Offer for 'Kids Appreciation Weekend, September 20th & 21st - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 11, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Trick Or Treat? Bisons Host 'Too Early for Halloween?' Game on September 20 - Buffalo Bisons
- Myers, Norby Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Fan Appreciation Weekend to Close 2025 Season - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 11 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, Vision Auto Group to Host Second Annual Home Run Derby on September 30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 16-21 - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Walks off Omaha 12-11 for Seventh Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.