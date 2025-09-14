Bisons Come up One Run Short in Rochester 5-4

September 14, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons scored first, but the Rochester Red Wings used early offense of their own to hold on for a 5-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

The Bisons were able to jump out to an early lead with a first inning run for the second straight day. The offense came with two out against Chase Solesky. It started with a successful challenge of a strike call by RJ Schreck. The outfielder was able to see another pitch on the overturned strike call with a two-out double to right field. Leo Jimenez blooped a base hit to center field for an RBI single to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead. However, Jimenez left the game in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury.

Rochester was able to answer quickly with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to turn a one-run deficit into a 2-1 lead after an inning. Yohandy Morales reached on an error on the infield and promptly scored on a Nick Schnell two-run home run to right-center field. The home run was Schnell's 21st of the season.

The Red Wings would also add a run in the bottom of the second inning, while they increased the advantage two another two-run inning in the third. Darren Baker collected an RBI single with two out in the bottom of the second inning to give Rochester a 3-1 lead. Phillip Glasser and Juan Yepez had back-to-back RBI base hits in the bottom of the third to balloon Buffalo's deficit to 5-1 through three innings.

CJ Van Eyk started for Buffalo on Sunday and pitched the first four innings. The right-hander ended his afternoon with three straight outs to keep Rochester from adding to their lead in the fourth. Lazaro Estrada entered in the bottom of the fifth inning for his fourth straight relief appearance.

The Bisons were able to get to Solesky in the top of the sixth inning and force Rochester to use the bullpen. Dasan Brown's first career Triple-A hit was a leadoff home run in the top of the sixth inning that trimmed Buffalo's deficit to 5-2. Michael Stefanic followed with a base hit to center field before Garrett Davila came out of the bullpen with no out in the top of the sixth.

Three base hits in the top of the eighth inning helped the Bisons cut even further into their deficit against former Bisons reliever Julian Fernandez. Stefanic recorded a one-our base hit and scored on a wild pitch that was also ball four to Schreck. That brought Buffalo within two runs, 5-3.

Brandon Valenzuela hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning to cut to 5-4. However, that is as close as the team would get when Eduardo Salazar would retire each of the next three batters to preserve the Red Wings' victory.

The Bisons will return home to begin the final homestand of the season, hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with Duke McGuire and Pat Malacaro begins at 5:45 p.m. on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







