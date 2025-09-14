Clevinger, Bullpen Fire a Sunday Shutout

PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights delivered on Sunday afternoon with an 8-0 shutout victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers. Mike Clevinger led the charge with five scoreless, hitless innings while Garrett Schoenle, Jairo Iriarte, and Peyton Pallette took care of the final four frames.

Offensively, the Knights scored a run in the top of the first inning for the fifth time this week. The run scored on a passed ball, one of several Omaha mistakes on the afternoon. In the top of the fourth, Charlotte made the score 2-0 on a Storm Chasers pickoff throwing error. The Knights quickly added two more runs on a Jacob Amaya two-run Home Run.

Later in the fourth, Charlotte loaded the bases and saw all three runners come around to score on another Omaha throwing error. Ben Cowles' RBI double in the eighth inning capped the eight-run scoring output.

Corey Julks finished the game 2-for-5 with three runs scored and Bryan Ramos added a pair of extra-base hits. Charlotte outhit Omaha ten to three.

The Knights finished their 2025 road slate with a 31-43 overall record. Next up is the final homestand of the season, a six-game series against the Durham Bulls beginning on Tuesday at 6:35pm ET.







