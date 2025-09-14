RailRiders Fall in IronRail Series Rivalry

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-1 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders dropped the 2025 IronRail Series Rivalry to Lehigh Valley by one game but remained on top of the International League Standings heading into the final series of the year.

The IronPigs took a two-run lead in the top of the first inning against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda. Rodolfo Castro drove in a pair with a base hit to stake an early advantage.

The RailRiders put two aboard with one out in the top of the second against Lehigh Valley starter Gabe Mosser, but they could not push across a run to cut into the deficit.

In the top of the third, the IronPigs took a three-run lead on an RBI double from Josh Breaux and added another score with a Christian Arroyo base hit for a 4-0 margin.

Jose Rojas and T.J. Rumfield worked a pair of walks with no one out in the bottom of the fourth, but Mosser pitched out of the threat, retiring the next three batters to keep the RailRiders off the board.

Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones led off the sixth with a double to center, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 17 games. Rojas followed with a walk, and Rumfield struck out before Mosser was lifted for IronPigs reliever Seth Johnson, who escaped the inning clean.

Lehigh Valley extended the advantage in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases against RailRiders reliever Bailey Dees, Christian Arroyo plated Brewer Hicklen with an infield single, and a Paul McIntosh sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a six-run cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre avoided the shutout when Jorbit Vivas plated Braden Shewmake with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Maeda (5-7) pitched 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Mosser (4-5) tossed 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out six.

The RailRiders head to Buffalo to take on the Bisons in the final series of the 2025 regular season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse with Toledo, Indianapolis and Lehigh Valley all still in the hunt with a week to go.

