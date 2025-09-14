RailRiders Fall in IronRail Series Rivalry
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-1 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The RailRiders dropped the 2025 IronRail Series Rivalry to Lehigh Valley by one game but remained on top of the International League Standings heading into the final series of the year.
The IronPigs took a two-run lead in the top of the first inning against RailRiders starter Kenta Maeda. Rodolfo Castro drove in a pair with a base hit to stake an early advantage.
The RailRiders put two aboard with one out in the top of the second against Lehigh Valley starter Gabe Mosser, but they could not push across a run to cut into the deficit.
In the top of the third, the IronPigs took a three-run lead on an RBI double from Josh Breaux and added another score with a Christian Arroyo base hit for a 4-0 margin.
Jose Rojas and T.J. Rumfield worked a pair of walks with no one out in the bottom of the fourth, but Mosser pitched out of the threat, retiring the next three batters to keep the RailRiders off the board.
Yankees #3 Prospect Spencer Jones led off the sixth with a double to center, extending his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 17 games. Rojas followed with a walk, and Rumfield struck out before Mosser was lifted for IronPigs reliever Seth Johnson, who escaped the inning clean.
Lehigh Valley extended the advantage in the top of the eighth. After loading the bases against RailRiders reliever Bailey Dees, Christian Arroyo plated Brewer Hicklen with an infield single, and a Paul McIntosh sacrifice fly gave Lehigh Valley a six-run cushion.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre avoided the shutout when Jorbit Vivas plated Braden Shewmake with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.
Maeda (5-7) pitched 6.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Mosser (4-5) tossed 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out six.
The RailRiders head to Buffalo to take on the Bisons in the final series of the 2025 regular season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a three-game lead over Syracuse with Toledo, Indianapolis and Lehigh Valley all still in the hunt with a week to go.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
45-24, 83-58
International League Stories from September 14, 2025
- Mud Hens Secures Win in Series Finale to Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Close out Home Campaign with 5-4 Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Shut out in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Fall in IronRail Series Rivalry - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indianapolis Indians Set Victory Field Record with 50 Home Wins in 2025 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Come up One Run Short in Rochester 5-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Cap Road Schedule with IronRail Sealing Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Westburg Launches Game-Winning Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Garcia Homers as WooSox Drop Finale in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins' Tarnok Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 14 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Fall in IronRail Series Rivalry
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 14
- Rally Lifts RailRiders over Lehigh Valley
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 13, 2025
- RailRiders Fall, 9-5