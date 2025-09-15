Stripers Routed in Road Finale, 7-2 at Nashville
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Playing their final road game of the season, the Gwinnett Stripers (33-36) trailed 4-0 early and never recovered in a 7-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds (37-32) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett dropped five of six games in the series.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 4-0 in the second inning as Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-5) served up a grand slam to Oliver Dunn (8). Gwinnett scratched out a run in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Luke Waddell to cut it to 4-1. In the fourth, a two-run blast by Raynel Delgado (5) off Amos Willingham put Nashville ahead 6-1. Anthony Seigler tacked on a two-out RBI single to make it 7-1 in the fifth. David Fletcher's two-out RBI double brought the Stripers to within 7-2 in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Waddell (1-for-4, RBI) and Fletcher (1-for-3, double, RBI) combined to drive in Gwinnett's two runs. For Nashville, Bruce Zimmermann (W, 10-7) tossed 5.0 innings (4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) for his second win of the week. Dunn (2-for-3, homer, 4 RBIs) and Delgado (1-for-2, homer, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts for the Sounds.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett ends the year with a 27-48 road record, including 2-10 at Nashville. Hayden Harris pitched a scoreless eighth, extending his scoreless innings streak to 17.2 spanning his last 14 appearances. Conner Capel went 0-for-3, snapping a five-game hitting streak.
Next Game (Tuesday, September 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "Grab Your Pole" Tarp T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
