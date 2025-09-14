Redbirds Win Final Road Game of Season at Jumbo Shrimp

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds finished a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with a 4-2 extra-inning victory on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

Right fielder Noah Mendlinger smacked a two-run single with two outs in the top of the 12th inning to put Memphis in front. Mendlinger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win. Second baseman Cesar Prieto went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed one earned run on five hits, walked one and struck out six in 5.0 innings pitched. The Redbirds bullpen combined for 7.0 innings of scoreless relief, led by Nick Raquet. The left-handed pitcher tossed 2.0 scoreless frames with a strikeout in his return to Triple-A.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, September 16 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A, Minnesota Twins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

