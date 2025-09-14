Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 at Buffalo

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (29-37, 59-80) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-39, 56-84)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP CJ Van Eyk (3-5, 4.93) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (5-5, 5.29)

STAMPEDED: The Rochester Red Wings looked to take the series lead after splitting the first four games in Saturday night's contest against Buffalo, but fell in another one-run contest, 4-3...2B JOSÉ TENA logged three hits, including a double, and reached base a fourth time via a walk...C C.J. STUBBS launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning, and 3B TREY LIPSCOMB accounted for the Red Wings only other extra-base hit with a double later in the inning...Rochester looks to salvage a series split this afternoon, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against Bisons RHP CJ Van Eyk...

10 of the Red Wings last 13 games have been decided by one run.

TURN IT UP TO TEN(A): 2B JOSÉ TENA logged three hits out of the leadoff spot in the lineup last night, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, an RBI, a walk and a run scored...he has now picked up a hit in 10 of his 11 games played in September, and 23 of his last 26 with Rochester dating back to 7/18...he carries a .333 (15-for-45) batting average across the month, and ranks T-5th in the International League with 15 total hits while reaching base at a .400 clip with a .933 OPS...

This is the first time Tena has picked up three hits out of the top spot in the order since 7/25/2024 with Columbus.

Tena's third hit last night was the 200th of his Triple-A career in just 165 games played.

STUBBSHUB: C C.J. STUBBS powered the Wings offense on Saturday, cracking a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game...his solo shot in the sixth inning was his third home run of the month, which is the highest number he has achieved in a single month since hitting four home runs in June 2024 with Double-A Harrisburg...his home run also came off a left-handed pitcher, raising his batting average to .385 (5-for-13) with 1.352 OPS while collecting two home runs, one double, and two RBI against southpaws this season.

CON(LEY) MAN: RHP BRYCE CONLEY delivered his second quality start and the Wings 26th quality start of the season on Saturday, hurling 6.0 innings of three-run baseball while punching out six Bisons...in two Saturday games with Rochester this season, the Georgia native boasts a 3.27 ERA (4 ER/11 IP) with 12 strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.

LAO & ORDER: RHP SAURYN LAO hurled 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday night's contest, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters in the process, marking his first pair of punchouts as a Red Wing...in three appearances with Rochester since he was claimed off waivers from Seattle, the Dominican Republic native logs a 1.59 ERA (1 ER/5.2 IP) while striking out two...across 13 games at home between Triple-A Tacoma (SEA) and Rochester, the 26-year-old is registering a 1.86 ERA (8 ER/38.2 IP) with 10 games started and striking out 35 opposing batters.

LIP SERVICE: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB extended his team lead in doubles to 28 with an RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the fourth inning in Saturday night's contest...the 25-year-old is one double shy of tying his full-season Minor League career high, when he smacked 29 doubles in 2023 (14 w/ High-A WIL, 15 w/ Double-A HBG)...with runners in scoring position and two outs, Lipscomb boasts a .338 batting average (22-for-65) with a .927 OPS while knocking in one home run, eight doubles, and 21 runs driven in...

The Maryland native is two doubles shy of becoming the 11th different Red Wing (13th time) to register a 30-double season since at least 2004 and the first since OF Andrew Stevenson in 2022.

CRUZIN' FOR A BRUISIN': RF CARLOS DE LA CRUZ made his Red Wing debut after getting called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday night, working a fourth-inning walk in his Rochester debut...De La Cruz marks the 27th different position player and 69th overall to don the Red Wing uniform this year...the Yonkers, New York native ranks among the top Nationals Minor Leaguers in triples (3rd, 7), XBH (T-4th, 39), homers (T-5th, 13), doubles (T-6th, 19), total bases (7th, 167), and slugging percentage (9th, .387).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1929: On this day, 96 years ago, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 thanks to the fourth franchise no-hitter to date...RHP JAMES "TEX" CARLETON delivered 9.0 no-hit innings, allowing one run on two walks and striking out one Maple Leaf...the Red Wings scored three runs in the top of the first inning to support their hard-throwing starter.







International League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.