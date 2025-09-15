Chasers Shut out by Knights in 8-0 Loss
Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 8-0 to the Charlotte Knights Sunday afternoon, the 10th shutout loss for Omaha this year.
The Knights were first onto the board, as a passed ball allowed an unearned run to score for a 1-0 Charlotte advantage in the 1st inning off Omaha starter Shane Panzini.
The right-hander faced one over the minimum for a scoreless 2nd frame and pitched a 1-2-3 3rd. Charlotte plated 3 more runs off Panzini in the 4th before Jonathan Heasley entered with two outs in the inning and loaded bases. An Omaha throwing error allowed 3 additional runners to cross, the Knights extending their lead to 7-0. All runs were charged to Panzini, but unearned.
Heasley pitched a scoreless 5th and was relieved by Major League rehabber Stephen Cruz in the 6th. Cruz and Jacob Wallace offered back-to-back scoreless frames in the 6th and 7th, respectively.
In the 8th, Geoff Hartlieb replaced Wallace and the Knights further stretched their lead to 8-0 on an RBI double. Brandon Johnson struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 top of the 9th, and while the Storm Chasers put 2 runners on in the bottom of the inning, Omaha failed to score, securing the 8-0 score in favor of Charlotte.
Omaha recorded just three hits in its game, as Harold Castro singled in the 6th, Isan Diaz doubled in the 7th and and Drew Waters singled in the 9th.
After an off day Monday, Omaha will play its final series of the year against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Spencer Turnbull is scheduled to pitch.
