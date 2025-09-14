Jacksonville Falls in Extra Innings to Memphis

Published on September 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite Griffin Conine's strong performance, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in extra innings against the Memphis Redbirds, 4-2. Sunday from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 5,106 fans.

Locked in a tie game in the twelfth inning, César Prieto started at second base as a zombie runner. Matt Koperniak and Matt Lloyd were both intentionally walked, loading the bases. With the bases juiced, Noah Mendlinger smashed a two-run single, giving Memphis (76-66, 35-34) a 4-2 lead..

Jacksonville (85-59, 38-31) got on the board first in the second inning. Jared Serna doubled to start the frame. One batter later, Serna stole third base then advanced to home via throwing error, giving the Shrimp an early one-run advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the third. Cody Morissette opened the inning with a single then advanced to second on a ground ball. In the next at-bat, Griffin Conine smacked an RBI single, extending the lead to 2-0.

Memphis rallied in the fifth. Mendlinger was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Jacksonville then uncorked three consecutive walks to Brody Moore, Mike Antico, and JJ Wetherholt, which brought the Redbird's first run of the night. In the ensuing at-bat, Prieto whacked an RBI single, making it a tie game at two.

After an off day Monday, Jacksonville travels to Norfolk to begin a six-game series with the Norfolk Tides starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







