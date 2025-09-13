Morgan Mashes Walk-0ff Homer as Bulls Topple Tides, 5-3
Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Tre Morgan clubbed a game-winning home run with two outs and two strikes in the ninth as the Durham Bulls knocked out the Norfolk Tides 5-3 before a paid attendance of 9,119 at the DBAP on Friday night.
The Bulls (35-30) ninth started with a walk to Coco Montes before a sacrifice moved Montes to second. After a strikeout, Morgan drilled a 2-2 pitch over the right-centerfield wall for the game winner.
Logan Workman fanned 10 over six innings, but took a no-decision for his efforts. Workman allowed just two hits, both solo home runs. Trevor Martin permitted a game-tying home run in the seventh, his only blemish in two innings.
The Tides (29-36) managed no other hits aside from their three solo home runs in the game.
Morgan doubled home the tie-breaking runs in the fifth, bringing both Tanner Murray and Montes home.
How It Happened: Morgan's homer capped a four-RBI night for the Bulls' first baseman and prevented both beleaguered pitching staffs from extra innings. Workman's 10 strikeout performance tied for the second most in his career, with an 11K performance in 2022 as his career high.
What's Next: The Bulls and Tides play a split doubleheader on Saturday, a pair of seven inning games beginning at 1:05 PM ET. A second seven inning game will follow at 6:35 PM ET.
#DURHAMBULLS
