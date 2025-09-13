IronPigs Rebound to Snag Third Win in Four Games Against RailRiders

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - Despite falling behind early, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-28, 84-56) rallied for their biggest win of the week, a 9-5 triumph over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-23, 82-57) on Friday night at PNC Field.

Aidan Miller doubled to start the game and came across the plate with the game's first run courtesy of an Óscar Mercado sacrifice fly.

The RailRiders scored four in the second to grab the lead. T.J. Rumfield tied the game with an RBI single and then scored the go-ahead run on a Braden Shewmake bases loaded walk. An error on a groundball allowed Brennan Davis to score before a J.C. Escarra sacrifice fly made it 4-1.

Paul McIntosh got the 'Pigs a run back with a sacrifice fly in the fourth but a solo homer for Bryan De La Cruz put the RailRiders back up by three in the sixth.

A four-run seventh jumped the 'Pigs back in front. Mercado drove in his second run of the game with a Abse hit to trim it to a two-run game. With two outs, a dropped popup allowed two runs to score, tying the game. Rodolfo Castro put the 'Pigs ahead with a double into the leftfield corner, scoring Christian Arroyo.

Brewer Hicklen brought home an insurance run with a fielder's choice in the ninth and Castro drove in another run with a base hit. Luis Verdugo tacked on one more in the frame with a bases loaded walk, making it 9-5.

Seth Johnson (5-5) got the win for the 'Pigs in relief, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two in one inning of work.

Bailey Dees (2-1) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing one unearned run on one hit, striking out one over 1.1 innings.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, September 13th with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. The 'turn to Mitch Neunborn (0-3, 7.54) while Scranton goes with Erick Leal (8-10, 5.66)

