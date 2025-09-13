RailRiders Fall, 9-5

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 9-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at PNC Field on Friday night. After building a three-run lead twice, the RailRiders surrendered seven runs over the final three innings and fell for the third time this week.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring against Sean Boyle in the top of the first. Aidan Miller led off the game with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Oscar Mercado for a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the second. Spencer Jones singled, stole second and scored on a single from T.J. Rumfield. Brennen Davis singled and Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braden Shewmake worked a 15-pitch at-bat for a walk against Lehigh spot starter Ryan Cusick to give the RailRiders the lead. After Davis scored on a fielder's choice, a J.C. Escarra sac fly extended the advantage to 4-1.

The IronPigs loaded the bases in the fourth, netting one run on a sac fly to cut the RailRiders' lead to two.

De La Cruz drilled his 13th home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth, a 420-foot drive to left to push the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead back to three.

In the seventh, Lehigh Valley took the lead with four runs on two hits and an error. Mercado drove in one to narrow the deficit to two. With two outs, Christian Arroyo reached on a dropped pop-up by Jorbit Vivas, allowing two runs to cross and tie the game. Rodolfo Castro doubled in Arroyo to give the IronPigs a 6-5 lead.

Lehigh Valley added three runs in the top of the ninth to seal at least a series split with two games to go.

Bailey Dees (2-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss, while Seth Johnson (5-5) garnered the win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley IronPigs meet Saturday at 4:05 P.M. for game five of this six-game set. Erick Leal and Mitch Neunborn square off for the RailRiders and IronPigs, respectively. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

