Indy Scores Late to Take 4-0 Win over Iowa
Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fourth game of the series as the Indianapolis Indians scored in the late innings for the 4-0 win.
In the fourth game of this week's series, it became another pitchers duel as both pitching staffs totaled 26 strikeouts in the game (14 - Indy, 12 - Iowa).
The Indians broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning as a sac fly, a single and a double scored four unanswered runs as Indianapolis took the win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, September 13 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.
