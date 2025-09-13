Indy Scores Late to Take 4-0 Win over Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the fourth game of the series as the Indianapolis Indians scored in the late innings for the 4-0 win.

In the fourth game of this week's series, it became another pitchers duel as both pitching staffs totaled 26 strikeouts in the game (14 - Indy, 12 - Iowa).

The Indians broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh inning as a sac fly, a single and a double scored four unanswered runs as Indianapolis took the win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, September 13 and first pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CT.







