Bats Unable to Stifle Mud Hens' Offensive Onslaught, Fall 12-4

TOLEDO, Ohio - After their 11-game winning streak was snapped last night, the Louisville Bats were unable to bounce back against the Toledo Mud Hens to get back in the win column on Friday night. The Bats couldn't find a way to contain the Mud Hens' lethal bats, falling 12-4 at Fifth Third Field.

Neither team made any noise at the plate in the first inning with both offenses going down in order. The following frame was a very different story, though, as both starters ran into trouble right away.

Rece Hinds led off the Bats' half, sending a blazing line drive to the left field wall that unluckily amounted to just a single. Ryan Vilade followed that with a bullet line drive of his own, this one splitting the gap to plate Hinds and take a 1-0 lead. While Vilade put Louisville on the board, he was tagged out trying to take third on the throw home.

Toledo immediately had a response, putting the ball in play early and often opposite Bats starter Chase Petty (L, 6-12). The Mud Hens began the frame with a single and double, and Max Anderson singled to plate a run and even the score. After Petty fanned back-to-back hitters, Brian Serven snuck a grounder up the middle, scoring a run and giving Toledo a 2-1 lead.

One inning later, the Mud Hens picked up right where they left off, piling on to that lead. Toledo continued finding gaps off Petty, bringing all nine hitters to the plate, collecting five hits and tallying four more runs.

Mud Hens starter Lael Lockhart came into tonight's start on an absolute tear over his prior six outings. While the lefty had surrendered just one run over that 23.0 inning stretch, the Bats nonetheless managed to put runs on the board. After plating one run in the second, Louisville put up two more on Lockhart. With two on and two outs, Connor Joe tripled to deep center, clearing the bases to make it 6-3.

Reiver Sanmartin took over for Petty in the fourth, posting a scoreless inning despite allowing two hits.

Louisville came out swinging to start the fifth, kicking off the frame with a pair of singles. However, the Bats couldn't cash in, keeping them planted in a three-run hole. Sanmartin returned to the mound in the bottom half, and found himself in a bases-loaded, no-out jam. Although Toledo tacked on a run, Sanmartin, limiting the damage there.

Both pitchers faced the minimum in the sixth inning. Woo-Suk Go (W, 1-0) got a double play ball to erase a single, and Sam Moll needed just nine pitches to retire the side in the bottom half.

In the top of the seventh, the Bats started the inning by putting two on, before Blake Dunn laid down a perfectly placed bunt. Attempting to salvage the play, Serven fired an off-balance errant throw that sailed beyond the first basemen's reach. The error advanced the runners, bringing Wendzel home.

Luis Mey took over in the bottom half for his third appearance in four games. Toledo got two on base, and Trei Cruz tripled to score both. The Mud Hens tacked on a third run in the frame to make it 10-4.

The Bats couldn't generate any response in the top of the eighth, going down in order. Down by six with the game out of hand, Eric Yang took off his catcher's gear and stepped onto the mound.

Despite only tallying four runs, Louisville collected double-digit base knocks. Going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, the Bats just couldn't convert on their opportunities.

The Bats (68-74, 36-31 second half) will look to flush Friday's outcome and get back on track Saturday evening against the Mud Hens (78-64, 39-28). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







