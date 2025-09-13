Murphy Deals Five Scoreless in Knights' Loss to Storm Chasers

Published on September 12, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Charlotte Knights lost their fourth straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers with a 10-1 defeat on Friday night. All ten of Omaha's runs came against the Charlotte bullpen. The Storm Chasers also hit three homers and moved past the Knights for the most Home Runs hit by a MiLB team this season.

The biggest bright spot on the night was Charlotte's starting pitcher, Shane Murphy. In just his second triple-A start, Murphy pitched five shutout innings and limited Omaha's offense to only two hits. Murphy walked one, struck out one, and did not factor in the decision.

During the first five innings the Knights managed one hit as a team, a single by Adam Hackenberg. Omaha used a four-run sixth inning to open the contest's scoring. The Storm Chasers added three more in the seventh and pushed across another three runs in the eighth.

Charlotte's lone run scored in the top of the seventh on a bases loaded walk drawn by Ben Cowles.

The Knights finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 total runners on base. Despite the lop-sided loss, Murphy's pitching performance and a multi-hit output from Hackenberg are both positives the Knights will look to bring into the weekend.

Game Five of the series is scheduled for 7:05pm ET on Saturday evening.







